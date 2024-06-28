RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lutyens' Delhi submerged, SP MP carried to car
June 28, 2024  10:14
image
SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav was carried to his car by members of his staff as the area around his residence is completely inundated. Visuals from Lodhi Estate area. 

Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Friday, waterlogging roads across the national capital and causing a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 to collapse. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am. People posted videos and photos of vehicles stuck in inundated roads and long traffic snarls on social media.
