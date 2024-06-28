RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS adjourned, Speaker says NEET discussion later
June 28, 2024  11:28
And so it begins. Lok Sabha adjourned till noon. 

LoP Rahul Gandhi raised NEET issue and demanded, along wth Opposition MPs, that the matter be discussed. 

Speaker Om Birla insisted that discussion on Motion of Thanks to President's Address be taken up first. LoP says, "...We wanted to give a joint message to the students of India, on behalf of Opposition and Government - that we consider this an important issue. So, we thought that to respect students we will have discussion on NEET today, a dedicated discussion..."
