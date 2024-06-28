RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala govt issues warning on infectious diseases, mandates masks in hospitals
June 28, 2024  01:27
The Kerala Health Department on Thursday cautioned the public against various infectious diseases like colds, viral fevers, dengue, and H1N1 in view of continued rains in the state.

Amid rising cases of epidemics, the Health Department has made wearing masks mandatory for people visiting hospitals. The department also cautioned against bird flu and amoebic meningoencephalitis.

After chairing the meeting of the State Level Rapid Response Team (RRT), State Health Minister Veena George said that fever in children should be taken seriously.

She advised parents not to send sick children to school and to provide them with proper treatment and rest.

The minister said that the Health Department will formulate a special action plan for July as part of epidemic prevention.

"An action plan is formulated to prevent epidemics and ensure better treatment," she said in an official release.

The minister urged people to seek expert treatment if they experience prolonged fever or other symptoms such as shortness of breath with fever, excessive palpitation, chest pain, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, blood in sputum, or excessive fatigue.

The meeting of the Rapid Response Team also cautioned against bird flu.

"Those who keep pets and birds should be especially careful. Anyone who has handled dead birds or animals should report any signs of illness to health workers immediately," the release said.

Noting that influenza, colds, and coughs can be prevented through personal safety measures such as masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene, the Health Department stressed the importance of following these measures as H1N1 cases are increasing.

"Masks must be worn by hospital visitors," it said.

Caution should be exercised against amoebic meningoencephalitis.

"Bathing in stagnant water and diving in water should be avoided as much as possible as this disease has been reported in Kerala. Water in theme parks and swimming pools should be properly chlorinated to ensure that it is clean," it added.  -- PTI
