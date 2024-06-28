'Kalki' earns Rs 191.5 cr in global BO on opening day, say makers





Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.





It features a star cast led by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, along with Disha Pattani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana.





Vyjayanthi Movies shared the opening day figure of the movie on its official X page through a poster which stated that Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 191.5 crore in gross box office collection (GBOC).





The film's day one earnings is the third highest opening day collection for any Indian film.





It is behind SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 223 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 217 crore), which also featured Prabhas in the lead role.





On Thursday, trade pundits had predicted that the film might earn around Rs 200 crore globally on its opening day.





Previously titled "Project K", it is arguably the most expensive feature film in Indian cinema history at a reported cost of Rs 600 crore.





Large crowds were seem outside theatres in several cities, including Hyderabad and Mumbai. And the initial reviews were also favourable.

