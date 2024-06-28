RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jaishankar, not Modi, will represent India at SCO summit
June 28, 2024  20:41
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Astana next week. 

The summit, to be held on July 3 and 4, is expected to focus on the regional security situation and ways to boost connectivity and trade. 

"The Indian delegation at the SCO summit will be led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. 

The situation in Afghanistan, the Ukraine conflict and boosting overall security cooperation among the SCO member countries are expected to figure in the summit. 

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc that has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations. 

Generally, the Indian prime minister participates in the SCO summit. 

In a phone conversation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi conveyed to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev India's full support for the success of the summit. 

Kazakhstan is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping. 

India was the chair of the SCO last year. It hosted the SCO summit in the virtual format in July last year. 

India's association with the SCO began in 2005 as an observer country. It became a full member state of SCO at the Astana summit in 2017. 
