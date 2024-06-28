RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
It's official: Monsoon has arrived in Delhi
June 28, 2024  13:03
Cong MP Manish Tewari wades through the water at his home
Cong MP Manish Tewari wades through the water at his home
The monsoon has finally arrived in Delhi after a long and severe heat spell in the city, the IMD announced on Friday. In an official statement, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the entire Delhi region. 

 "The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 26 N/65 E, Jaisalmer, Churu, Bhiwani, Delhi, Aligarh, Kanpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Kheri, Moradabad, Dehradun, Una, Pathankot, Jammu, 33 N/74 E," it added. 

 In the early hours of Friday, the monsoon's first rainfall lashed several parts of the national capital, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am.

 Last year, Delhi had welcomed the monsoon on June 26. In 2022, it arrived on June 30 and in 2021, on July 13. In 2020, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, according to the data. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I Have Breast Cancer'
'I Have Breast Cancer'

'My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.'

Cute, Chulbuli Manasi
Cute, Chulbuli Manasi

Romantic, breezy silhouettes are her thing.

Rautu Ka Raaz Review: Dull Whodunit
Rautu Ka Raaz Review: Dull Whodunit

Rautu Ka Raaz is a dragged-out slow burner of a film that just fails to ignite, sighs Mayur Sanap.

Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail in land scam case
Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail in land scam case

Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case.

'Unemployment Is Higher Among Educated Youth'
'Unemployment Is Higher Among Educated Youth'

'The more educated a young person is, the higher the chances of him or her remaining unemployed.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances