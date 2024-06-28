RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hemant Soren released from jail after getting bail
June 28, 2024  17:44
image
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was released from Birsa Munda Jail on Friday after the high court granted bail to him in a money laundering case linked to a land scam, an official said.

As Soren stepped out of the jail, a large number of JMM supporters cheered and raised slogans in his favour.

Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, a JMM legislator, thanked the judiciary and people for their support.

"Hemant Soren was released from the jail after completion of legal formalities," the official said.

Soren, on his release from the jail, was seen waving at people and seeking blessings from his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

A single bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay granted bail to the former chief minister of Jharkhand earlier in the day.

"...The petitioner is directed to be released on bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount each," said the order passed by Justice Mukhopadhyay.

Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case.
