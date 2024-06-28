RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heavy rainfall leaves parts of Delhi without power
June 28, 2024  12:27
A waterlogged road in Jangpura and RK Ashram.
Due to heavy rains in Delhi, power supply was disrupted in several parts of the city on Friday morning, officials said. Power disruption was caused due to technical faults and precautionary shutdown in the city's waterlogged areas, the officials of power distribution companies (discoms) operating in Delhi said. 

 Residents of Dwarka, Jangpura and Laxmi Nagar said the power supply was cut as soon as it started raining in their areas.

 A discom official said the rain caused damages to power lines, poles and other installations in different parts of the national capital causing the outages. 

However, repair works to restore the supply were undertaken immediately, he added. In many areas, the electricity supply was temporarily discontinued to prevent incidents of electrocution, the official said.

 Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Friday, waterlogging roads across the city and causing a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal 1 to collapse. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am. The India Meteorological Department defines very heavy rain, amounting to 124.5 to 244.4 mm of rain in a day. PTI
