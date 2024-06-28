RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
June 28, 2024  12:12
image
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to land scam. The high court had on June 13 reserved its decision on Soren's bail plea.

 "Bail has been granted to Soren. The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence when on bail," Soren's senior counsel Arunabh Chowdhury told PTI. 

 Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case. 

 The 48-year-old politician is currently lodged in Birsa Munda jail. During the hearing, ED's counsel SV Raju argued that if Soren is released on bail, he would commit a similar offence.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cute, Chulbuli Manasi
Cute, Chulbuli Manasi

Romantic, breezy silhouettes are her thing.

Rautu Ka Raaz Review: Dull Whodunit
Rautu Ka Raaz Review: Dull Whodunit

Rautu Ka Raaz is a dragged-out slow burner of a film that just fails to ignite, sighs Mayur Sanap.

Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail in land scam case
Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail in land scam case

Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case.

'Unemployment Is Higher Among Educated Youth'
'Unemployment Is Higher Among Educated Youth'

'The more educated a young person is, the higher the chances of him or her remaining unemployed.'

Buttler rues Moeen decision, not toss in loss to India
Buttler rues Moeen decision, not toss in loss to India

'Our two (spinners) bowled well but in hindsight, probably should have bowled Moeen in our innings with the way spin was playing.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances