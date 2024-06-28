RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi rains: LG holds emergency meet, no leaves
June 28, 2024  15:30
Terrible traffic congestion on expressways in and out of Delhi
Terrible traffic congestion on expressways in and out of Delhi
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday took stock of the situation in Delhi after hours-long rain brought the city to a standstill and directed officials to set up an emergency control room and deploy static pumps to address waterlogging reports.

Chairing an emergency meeting, the LG said that all senior officers on leave should be asked to report back to duty immediately and no leave should be sanctioned for the next two months, according to his office. Saxena also took note of the lack of preparedness and an emergency response system in the national capital, the LG office said. 

 Senior officers of civic agencies like Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, Irrigation and Flood Control department and the Delhi Police attended the meeting. Saxena noted that the de-silting of drains had not been completed and the Flood Control Order was yet to be issued. 

He asked the officials to undertake the de-silting work on an emergent basis over the next week, the LG's office said. 

 The LG asked officials to set up an emergency control room for waterlogging complaints. The control room would be manned 24X7 by senior officials, it said. He also directed various agencies to deploy static pumps and field staff to drain water from roads. 

 The Irrigation and Flood Control department was directed to remain in touch with their counterparts in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to assess rainfall levels and discharges from the Hathnikund barrage, officials said. They said the LG directed the revenue department to activate the disaster response cell under the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in case of excess rainfall and seek assistance of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for any emergency measures during the monsoon. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Swiatek has tough Wimbledon opener
Swiatek has tough Wimbledon opener

Czech reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova, seeded sixth and in the same quarter of the draw as Swiatek, will open against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

POCSO case: Yediyurappa paid money to assault victim, says chargesheet
POCSO case: Yediyurappa paid money to assault victim, says chargesheet

The criminal investigation department (CID) probing charges against former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting a minor girl, has alleged in the chargesheet that the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and three...

Axar relied on simplicity to fox England batters
Axar relied on simplicity to fox England batters

'I hadn't really planned to get a wicket on the first ball. My mindset was to put the ball in the right areas. Obviously, when you play knockouts, you want to start and finish well with the first and last ball.'

Delhi airport T1 roof structure was built in 2009: Aviation minister
Delhi airport T1 roof structure was built in 2009: Aviation minister

Sources in the government said the roof that collapsed at T1 was constructed during 2008-09 and that the work was contracted out by GMR to private contractors.

Good byes from Rohit, Virat expected post T20 WC
Good byes from Rohit, Virat expected post T20 WC

Kohli and Rohit, the two generational talents with 8334 T20I runs, six centuries, 69 fifties and 119 catches between them are the last bridge between the old and new and they both deserve to be in the same frame with that trophy in hand.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances