Delhi comes to a standstill after heavy rain
June 28, 2024  09:39
Delhi and the NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Friday. Several parts of Delhi were waterlogged in the first heavy rains that the national capital has received. Several vehicles were seen submerged as incessant rainfall caused severe waterlogging. In fact, there was waterlogging around the iconic Kartavya Path in Delhi as well.

In a post on X, the traffic police said, "Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in both carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-Point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. Kindly plan your journey accordingly." 

 Traffic at ITO, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, Dhaula Kuan were also affected due to waterlogging. 

 The India Meteorological Department defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day. 

On Thursday, parts of Delhi received spells of heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days in Delhi, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds. 

 As predicted by IMD for June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/hr.
