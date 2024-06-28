Delhi airport suspends flight departures at T1

Flight departures have been temporarily suspended at the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 following a roof collapse incident early Friday, according to an official.

"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," a DIAL spokesperson said in a statement.





As a result of this incident, the spokesperson said all departures from Terminal-1 are temporarily suspended and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure.





Flight arrivals have not been impacted.

"We sincerely regret this disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused," the spokesperson said.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR Group, is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

Terminal-1 has only domestic flight operations. The IGIA airport has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. -- PTI