Delhi airport suspends flight departures at T1
June 28, 2024  08:56
Flight departures have been temporarily suspended at the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 following a roof collapse incident early Friday, according to an official.
 
"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," a DIAL spokesperson said in a statement.

As a result of this incident, the spokesperson said all departures from Terminal-1 are temporarily suspended and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure.

Flight arrivals have not been impacted.
 
"We sincerely regret this disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused," the spokesperson said.
 
The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR Group, is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.
 
Terminal-1 has only domestic flight operations. The IGIA airport has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. -- PTI
