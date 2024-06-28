RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


All fall down...
June 28, 2024  13:48
image
Railings installed along the road divider in Noida Sector 18 collapsed and fell on the road following heavy rainfall.
