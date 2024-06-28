RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Airport collapse result of PM's poll optics: TMC
June 28, 2024  13:53
Aviation minister inspects the damage
The Trinamool Congress on Friday slammed the central government for the roof collapse at Delhi airport's Terminal 1, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee was "crumbling". 

 Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced that an investigation has been ordered into the roof collapse that left one person dead and six others injured. 

 "A Glimpse into PM Modi's 'Guarantee': Crumbling under his lies," the TMC said in a social media post.

 "The roof at Delhi Airport's T1 collapsed, ..... which Modi hastily "inaugurated" in March, despite its unfinished state, just for election optics," the TMC said in its X handle post. 

 Naidu also said a thorough inspection of the structure at the airport would be carried out. Sources in the government said the roof that collapsed at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 (T1) was constructed during 2008-09 and that the work was contracted out by GMR to private contractors. T1 has only domestic flight operations by IndiGo and SpiceJet. 

The airport -- which has three terminals T1, T2 and T3 -- handles around 1,400 flight movements daily. PTI
