RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Advance of Southwest Monsoon
June 28, 2024  20:00
image
 Advance of Southwest Monsoon as on June 28, 2024.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup Final: Will India Make This One Big Change?
T20 World Cup Final: Will India Make This One Big Change?

Will India bring in Sanju Samson for the struggling Shivam Dube?

India break multiple Test records on Day 1 vs SA
India break multiple Test records on Day 1 vs SA

Shafali Verma, the young Indian opener, stole the show on the opening day of the one-off women's Test against South Africa, smashing a record-breaking double century.

Cabbie killed, 6 injured after part of roof collapses at Delhi airport
Cabbie killed, 6 injured after part of roof collapses at Delhi airport

A cab driver died and six people were injured after a portion of a canopy at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars amid heavy rain early Friday, leading to suspension of flight departures, according to officials.

Nagal set to make maiden appearance at Wimbledon
Nagal set to make maiden appearance at Wimbledon

World No. 72 Nagal has a tough road ahead as he is placed in the same section of the draw as top seed and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner

'People like Kohli are institutions for Indian cricket'
'People like Kohli are institutions for Indian cricket'

Sourav Ganguly lauded Rohit Sharma's leadership qualities for India's unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup final

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances