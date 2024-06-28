RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


13 killed, 4 injured after van collides with lorry in Karnataka's Haveri
June 28, 2024  09:08
As many as 13 people died and four others were injured after the van they were travelling in allegedly collided with a lorry at Gundenahalli cross in Byadagi Taluk early on Friday, police said. 

According to police, the accident occurred around 3.45 am when the van collided with a lorry which was parked on the side of National Highway 48 in Byadagi in Haveri district.

A total of 17 persons were travelling in the van. Of them, eleven people died on the spot while two others were declared dead at a hospital, a senior police official said.

Among the four injured, two are admitted in the ICU of the hospital, he said. 

"The victims were coming from Chincholi Mayamma Devasthana and heading to their native Yemehatti village in Shivamogga district. The lorry was standing on the side of the highway. The tempo traveller hit the lorry from behind," Anshu Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (Haveri) told PTI

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary and the injured have been admitted to Haveri Government Hospital, he said. 
