RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UN human rights urges India to drop cases against Arundhati Roy
June 27, 2024  20:10
image
The top United Nations human rights official on Thursday voiced concern over the use of anti-terror law in India to silence critics and urged authorities to drop cases against author Arundhati Roy over comments on Kashmir.

'#India: We are concerned by the use of #UAPA anti-terror law to silence critics. Repeat call for review of law & release of human rights defenders detained under it. Urge authorities to drop cases against  Arundhati Roy and Sheikh Showkat Hussain over comments on Kashmir,' the UN Human Rights Office, led by High Commissioner Volker Turk, said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena accorded sanction to prosecute Roy and former Central University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly making provocative speeches at an event in 2010.

Roy, a Booker Prize-winning author, and Hussain had been named in an FIR registered on October 28, 2010.

The two had allegedly made provocative speeches at a conference organised under the banner of  Azadi   The Only Way' on October 21, 2010, in New Delhi.

Roy, 62, was on Thursday honoured with the prestigious Pen Pinter Prize 2024 for her 'unflinching and unswerving' writings.

The prize, established in 2009 by the charity English PEN, defends freedom of expression and celebrates literature in memory of Nobel-Laureate playwright Harold Pinter.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Euro '24: Battle lines drawn as 16 Teams vie for glory
Euro '24: Battle lines drawn as 16 Teams vie for glory

Here is a quick guide to the eight games which get underway on Saturday.

Maldives ministers held for 'performing black magic' on Muizzu
Maldives ministers held for 'performing black magic' on Muizzu

Maldives police have arrested two serving ministers for allegedly performing black magic on President Mohamed Muizzu, local media reported on Thursday.

Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance, says BJP leader as NCP fumes
Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance, says BJP leader as NCP fumes

A Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearer from Shirur in Maharashtra's Pune district has sought the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his Nationalist Congress Party from the ruling alliance, which also consists of Chief...

Alcaraz and Djokovic's Centre Court Reunion
Alcaraz and Djokovic's Centre Court Reunion

A Wimbledon social media post featuring both Alcaraz and Djokovic together teased fans

PM's reply to debate in both houses on July 2-3
PM's reply to debate in both houses on July 2-3

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur is likely to initiate the discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances