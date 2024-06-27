Stable govt formed after 6 decades: President





"A stable government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this Govt for the third time. People are aware that only this Govt can fulfil their aspirations...The 18th Lok Sabha is a historic Lok Sabha in many ways. This Lok Sabha was formed in the early years of the Amrit Kaal. This Lok Sabha will also be a witness to the 56th year of adoption of the Constitution of the country...





"In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget..."









She says, "The pledge of reform, perform and transform has made India the fastest-growing economy in the world. In 10 years, India rose from the 11th position to become the 5th largest economy...





"Despite a pandemic and conflicts in different parts of the world, India has been able to achieve this growth rate. This became possible due to the reforms and decisions taken in national interest in the last 10 years. Today, India contributes to 15% of the global growth. My government is working towards making India the 3rd largest economy in the world."

President Droupadi Murmu addresses a joint session of both Houses of Parliament.