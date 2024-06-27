RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex breaches historic 79,000-mark
June 27, 2024  10:53
Benchmark indices rebounded after falling in early trade on Thursday, with the Sensex breaching the historic 79,000-mark for the first time and the Nifty hitting its fresh record high, amid buying in blue-chip stocks. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 339.51 points to hit its new lifetime peak of 79,013.76 after falling in early trade, helped by buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. The Nifty also bounced back, rising 97.6 points to hit its fresh all-time high of 23,966.40. Among the 30 Sensex companies, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.
