Sensex breaches 79,000 level, Nifty 24,000 peak for 1st time

Benchmark Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark while Nifty scaled the 24,000 peak for the first time on Thursday as buying in blue-chip stocks like Infosys, Reliance and TCS helped markets extend gains to the fourth straight day and close at lifetime high levels.





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 568.93 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 79,243.18 amid the expiry of monthly contracts in the derivatives segment.





During the day, it zoomed 721.78 points or 0.91 per cent to hit the new lifetime peak of 79,396.03.





The Nifty ended at a fresh record high of 24,044.50, rising 175.70 points or 0.74 per cent.





Intra-day, it soared 218.65 points or 0.91 per cent to hit the all-time peak of 24,087.45.





Among the 30 Sensex companies, UltraTech Cement jumped over 5 per cent after the country's leading cement maker said it will acquire a 23 per cent stake in its Chennai-based rival India Cements Ltd, in a deal estimated to be around Rs 1,885 crore.





Gains in Infosys, TCS and Reliance Industries drove the benchmark indices to record-high levels. -- PTI

