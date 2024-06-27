Proud that President mentioned Emergency: BJP

Proud that President mentioned Emergency: BJPJune 27, 2024 15:37
On the President Murmu's address to Parliament mentioning the Emergency, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says: "It is a matter of pride for us that the President the condemned Emergency period in her address today. Congress talks about saving the Constitution, but has Rahul Gandhi said even word on it till now?..."
BJP MP Giriraj Singh says: "If anyone has hurt the Constitution, it has been the Congress party. The new generation has the right to know about that period."
BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi: "The whole country knows that it was a dark period in our country's history. 140 crore people in the country can never forget it. It was the doing of Congress..."
BJP MP Arun Govil says: "We can't simply forget what happened in the past. Congress never mentions what they did with the Constitution but only talks about saving the Constitution now."
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday stressed the government's unwavering faith in the Constitution and efforts to make it a part of "public consciousness", while slamming the Emergency as the "biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack" on the Constitution.