RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Proud that President mentioned Emergency: BJP
June 27, 2024  15:37
image
On the President Murmu's address to Parliament mentioning the Emergency, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says: "It is a matter of pride for us that the President the condemned Emergency period in her address today. Congress talks about saving the Constitution, but has Rahul Gandhi said even word on it till now?..." 


BJP MP Giriraj Singh says: "If anyone has hurt the Constitution, it has been the Congress party. The new generation has the right to know about that period."

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi: "The whole country knows that it was a dark period in our country's history. 140 crore people in the country can never forget it. It was the doing of Congress..." 


BJP MP Arun Govil says: "We can't simply forget what happened in the past. Congress never mentions what they did with the Constitution but only talks about saving the Constitution now."

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday stressed the government's unwavering faith in the Constitution and efforts to make it a part of "public consciousness", while slamming the Emergency as the "biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack" on the Constitution.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CBI makes first arrests in Bihar in NEET-UG paper leak case
CBI makes first arrests in Bihar in NEET-UG paper leak case

Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys, the officials said.

LK Advani discharged from AIIMS
LK Advani discharged from AIIMS

"Advani was admitted for old age-related issues and has been discharged," the AIIMS official said.

'Where Shall An NRI Park Returns?'
'Where Shall An NRI Park Returns?'

rediffGURU Jinal Mehta answers readers' financial planning and health insurance queries

Why AAP MPs boycotted President's address to Parliament
Why AAP MPs boycotted President's address to Parliament

"The protest is against dictatorship. This protest is to protect the Constitution and democracy. Today an elected chief minister was arrested and put behind bars. We are asking the prime minister to stop the misuse of investigative...

Priyanka-Nick's Day Out With Malti Marie
Priyanka-Nick's Day Out With Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra is shooting for her new film, The Bluff, in Australia, and keeps her fans updated.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances