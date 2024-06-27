Prez on Parl disruptions: Opposing policies not same





"Therefore, I am confident that every moment of Parliament will be fully utilised and public interest will be given priority," she said in her first address to Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha. She said making India a developed nation is the aspiration and resolve of every citizen of the country.





"All of us are responsible for ensuring that no obstacles come in the way of achieving this resolution," she said.





She said in the 18th Lok Sabha, many new members have become part of the parliamentary system for the first time and the old members have also returned with new enthusiasm.





"You all know that the present times are very favourable for India in every way. In the coming years the decisions taken and policies framed by the Government and the Parliament of India will be keenly watched by the whole world," she said.





"It is the responsibility of every Member of Parliament as well as of the Government, to ensure the country gets utmost benefits during this favourable period. With the reforms that have taken place in the last 10 years and the new confidence that has been infused in the country, we have gained a new momentum to make India a developed nation," the President added. -- PTI

