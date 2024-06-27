President to address joint session of Parl today





Following the President's address, a motion of thanks will be moved in both Houses of Parliament, which will be discussed by the members.





The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday and the Rajya Sabha session will start from today.





Earlier on Wednesday, Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time in a row after the motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was adopted by the House through a voice vote on Wednesday.





Speaking on the occasion, Birla urged that there should be a new vision and resolve for the 18th Lok Sabha.





He called for the 18th Lok Sabha to be a centre of creative thinking and new ideas, which would establish high levels of parliamentary traditions and dignity and added that the aim of the House should be to fulfil the resolve of Viksit Bharat.

President Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the joint sitting of Parliament today, which will be her first presidential address after the formation of the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.