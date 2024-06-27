RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President Murmu addresses joint session of Parl
June 27, 2024  11:09
image
President Droupadi Murmu addresses a joint session of both Houses of Parliament, congratulates all newly-elected MPs.
