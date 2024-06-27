RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Police cracks mystery over finger in ice-cream
June 27, 2024  23:51
Representational image
The finger tip found inside an ice cream cone recently in Mumbai's Malad area is that of an employee of an ice cream factory in Indapur in Pune as per DNA tests conducted during the probe, a police official said on Thursday. 

The Forensic Sciences Laboratory report that was received during the day said the DNA found in the finger tip and that of ice cream factory employee Omkar Pote were the same, he said. 

"A part of Pote's middle finger was cut during the process of filling ice cream at the Indapur factory. It was later found in the ice cream cone ordered by a Malad based doctor who alerted the authorities," the official added.
