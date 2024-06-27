RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM introduces his Council of Ministers in RS
June 27, 2024  13:48
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday introduced his Council of Ministers in the Rajya Sabha, amid clapping and thumping of desks. The prime minister had introduced his Council of Ministers in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the election of the speaker. 

 Leader of the House J P Nadda, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House. 

 Thursday was the first day of the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha. 

The House met after President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The President's address was also tabled in the Rajya Sabha. The House will pass a Motion of Thanks on the President's address after a discussion. PTI
