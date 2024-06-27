Plea in SC against three new criminal law bills





The petitioner has urged the top court to issue a notice seeking specific directions to immediately constitute an expert committee on this to assess, and identify the viability of the three new amended criminal laws named as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 with the aim to overhaul the criminal laws of the country and abolish, Indian Penal Code 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act, 1872.





The petition has sought to stay the operation and implementation of three new criminal laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.





The PIL has been filed by two persons Anjali Patel and Chhaya through advocates Sanjeev Malhotra and Kunwar Siddhartha. According to the plea, the proposed Bills suffer from many defects and discrepancies.





"The above-proposed Bills were withdrawn and new Bills were produced with some changes, these were passed by the Parliament on 21st December 2023 and were published in Gazette Notification on 25th December 2023 and all of them have now assumed the position of an Act," the plea said.





"Because for the first time at such a level changes are been made in criminal laws. It is said that the old colonial law has been changed. The main symbol of colonial rule is the police system which has continued since British times. It needs reforms to be carried out and implemented," the petition read. -- PTI

