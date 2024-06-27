RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Oppn shouts 'NEET' when Prez mentions paper leaks
June 27, 2024  12:15
The government is fully committed to investigating the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished, President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to a joint sitting of Parliament. 

 Addressing the 18th Lok Sabha for the first time, the president said her government is working to create an environment to enable youth of the country dream big and achieve them. 

 As she mentioned steps taken by the government on the education front, some opposition members were heard shouting "NEET". 

 "If due to any reason there is obstruction in examinations it is not appropriate. Sanctity, transparency are a must in government recruitments and examinations," she said. 

 "The government is committed to conduct fair investigation and ensure the most stringent punishment to those guilty in the recent incidents of paper leak," she said. 

 There were incidents of paper leaks in some states earlier as well, the president said, stressing that there is need to rise above partisan politics and take strong steps at the national level. 

 The president added that Parliament has also made a strong law against paper leaks. She added that the government is working to bring reforms in the examination process. PTI
