NSUI members occupy NTA headquarters in protest





The police have reached the spot and are trying to control the situation. National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members stormed into the testing agency's office in Okhla during a protest led by its national president Varun Choudhary as they raised slogans of "shut down NTA".





There was no immediate reaction from officials of the NTA about the incident.





Visuals from the scene shared by NSUI showed scores of its members raising slogans inside the building of the NTA. It also showed students locking the entrance of the NTA office.





"No more Corrupt NTA. #NTA BAN," read a message pasted on the iron lock and chain.





The Delhi police has reached the spot and are trying to control the situation, a police officer said.





"Apparently, the NTA locked the door from inside as students were protesting. Subsequently, the protesters also locked the door from outside with an iron chain and lock," the officer said.

