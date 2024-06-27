RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Not a drop of water dripped from Ram temple roof: Champat Rai
June 27, 2024  20:53
image
Not a single drop of water has dripped from the roof in the sanctum sanctorum where Lord Ram is seated nor has water entered there from anywhere, Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said on Thursday.

He said water entered through all the junction boxes and the same water fell on the ground floor through conduit pipes.

It appeared that water was dripping from the ceiling, whereas in reality the water was coming out on the ground floor with the help of conduit pipes, he added.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust functionary said the flooring of the first floor will become completely watertight and there will be no entry of water from any junction boxes.

Water will not reach the lower floor through the conduit, he added.

Rai said a well-planned arrangement has been made for the drainage of rain water in the temple and park complex, the work of which is also in progress. 

Hence, there will be no waterlogging anywhere in the temple and park complex, he said.

He said the entire Ram Janmabhoomi complex has been rainwater-managed with zero water discharge outside.

To completely store the rain water inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, recharge pits are also being constructed, Rai added.

Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra had also on Tuesday rejected the allegations of the temple's chief priest regarding the seepage of rainwater draining out of water from the sanctum sanctorum. 

"There was no water leakage but the rain water came down from the pipes fixed to install electric wires," Mishra had said.

"I myself have inspected the building of the temple. The second floor is under construction. When the roof of the second floor will be finally constructed, then the rain water will stop entering the temple," Mishra had said, while talking to media persons in Ayodhya.

Alleging negligence in the construction of the temple, Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das had on Monday alleged that there was no arrangement for the draining out of rainwater from the temple premises after the showers on Saturday midnight and urged the temple authorities to take necessary corrective measures.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Euro '24: Battle lines drawn as 16 Teams vie for glory
Euro '24: Battle lines drawn as 16 Teams vie for glory

Here is a quick guide to the eight games which get underway on Saturday.

Maldives ministers held for 'performing black magic' on Muizzu
Maldives ministers held for 'performing black magic' on Muizzu

Maldives police have arrested two serving ministers for allegedly performing black magic on President Mohamed Muizzu, local media reported on Thursday.

Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance, says BJP leader as NCP fumes
Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance, says BJP leader as NCP fumes

A Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearer from Shirur in Maharashtra's Pune district has sought the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his Nationalist Congress Party from the ruling alliance, which also consists of Chief...

Alcaraz and Djokovic's Centre Court Reunion
Alcaraz and Djokovic's Centre Court Reunion

A Wimbledon social media post featuring both Alcaraz and Djokovic together teased fans

PM's reply to debate in both houses on July 2-3
PM's reply to debate in both houses on July 2-3

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur is likely to initiate the discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances