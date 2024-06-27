RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NEET probe: Bihar court sends two accused to CBI remand for three days
June 27, 2024  00:46
A court in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday sent two accused in the NEET "paper leak' to CBI remand for three days. 

The CBI had on Sunday filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5 on a reference from the Union education ministry. 

The probe agency on Tuesday presented a copy of the FIR before the court, seeking custody of the suspects, who were previously arrested by the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar police. 

The court allowed the CBI to take Baldev Kumar alias Chintu and Mukesh Kumar under its remand for further questioning. 

Baldev Kumar, associated with the notorious Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya gang, allegedly received the solved answer sheet of the NEET-UG in PDF format on his mobile phone a day before the exam, sources said. 

Mukesh is also associated with the gang, they said. 

The CBI is also trying to nab the other absconding members of the Mukhiya gang, accused of orchestrating multiple interstate paper leaks. 

Investigations revealed that Baldev and his associates printed and distributed the solved answer sheet to students gathered at a safe house in Ram Krishna Nagar in Patna on May 4 for memorisation, the sources said. 

The aspirants were brought there by two previously arrested persons, Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand. 

Investigators also found that the leaked NEET-UG question paper was obtained from a private school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, by the Mukhiya gang. -- PTI
