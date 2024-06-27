RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NCP leader hints separate contesting in Maha polls
June 27, 2024  00:14
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar/File image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar/File image
Nationalist Congress Party leader Amol Mitkari has sparked speculation regarding the possibility of the Mahayuti members contesting the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls independently if each constituent insists on demanding 100 seats, drawing the ire of BJP. 

Speaking at an event on Tuesday evening, Mitkari emphasised the impracticality of accommodating such demands within the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly. 

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar. 

"If each constituent adamantly insists on contesting 100 assembly seats in the upcoming state elections, then the parties will have to contest separately. With only 288 assembly seats available, being offered only 55 seats would be unacceptable for the party," said Mitkari, who is an MLC and NCP spokesperson. 

Pravin Darekar, BJP legislative party leader in the Legislative Council, responded by saying, "Mitkari should be reined in by senior leaders of his party. The party's chief or state president should clarify whether Mitkari is authorised to make such comments. Seat-sharing discussions will take place among the top leaders." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Belgium held, but advance; Romania, Slovenia also thru
Belgium held, but advance; Romania, Slovenia also thru

Images from the Euro 2024 Group E matches between Slovakia and Romania, Ukraine and Belgium, in Germany on Wednesday.

Rashid Khan reprimanded by ICC for misbehaviour
Rashid Khan reprimanded by ICC for misbehaviour

The incident occurred after teammate Karim Janat declined a run opportunity during the final over of Afghanistan's innings.

Speaker recognises Rahul as LOP; his first constitutional role
Speaker recognises Rahul as LOP; his first constitutional role

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised Rahul Gandhi as the leader of opposition on Wednesday, a day after the Congress communicated its decision to name him for the position to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Excise scam: Delhi court sends Kejriwal to 3-day CBI custody
Excise scam: Delhi court sends Kejriwal to 3-day CBI custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to formally arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise scam.

Deadlock over swearing-in of TMC MLAs continue as guv leaves for Delhi
Deadlock over swearing-in of TMC MLAs continue as guv leaves for Delhi

After West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose refused to concede to their request that their swearing-in be held in the assembly, two newly elected Trinamool Congress legislators held a protest on Wednesday on the assembly premises.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances