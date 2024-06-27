NCP asks leaders to avoid causing rift in alliance

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday asked its spokespersons to refrain from making comments that could cause discord among allies.





The NCP is part of the ruling alliance comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party.





The notice issued by NCP's Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare said spokespersons must discuss policy decisions with the leadership before making comments in the media.





'Party spokespersons have been asked to ensure their comments don't cause discord among the alliance partners,' an NCP leader said.





The directive comes amid statements from some NCP spokespersons in response to a few BJP and Shiv Sena leaders making disparaging comments about Ajit Pawar's utility in the ruling alliance.





The ruling alliance managed to win just 17 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha polls, with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP emerging victorious on just one seat. -- PTI

