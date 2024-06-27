Maha cabinet gives nod to set up central park at Mahalaxmi Race Course





At a weekly cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, it was decided that no construction activity will be undertaken at the site of the proposed central park.





Of the 211 acres of the Race Course land, 91 acres will be given to Ms Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) on a 30-year lease -- from June 1, 2023 to May 30, 2053 -- with condition to extend it further, as per the cabinet decision.





RWITC hosts races at the horse racing track.





The remaining 120 acres of land will be available for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for building the central park of international standards. -- PTI

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up a sprawling 120-acre central public park of international standards at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.