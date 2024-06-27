RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
L K Advani discharged from AIIMS
June 27, 2024  14:53
image
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the AIIMS here last night, was discharged on Thursday, a hospital official said. 

 The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialities including urology and geriatric medicine and is learnt to have undergone a minor procedure. 

 "Advani was admitted for old age-related issues and has been discharged," the AIIMS official said. Advani was admitted to the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'This team can win trophies': Markram
'This team can win trophies': Markram

Markram was delighted to see South Africa finding a way to win on a challenging strip.

LS poll results show India not 'Hindu Rashtra': Amartya Sen
LS poll results show India not 'Hindu Rashtra': Amartya Sen

"I do not think the idea of turning India into a 'Hindu Rashtra' is appropriate," Sen, 90, said.

Raja ka danda or Constitution?: SP MP demands removal of Sengol
Raja ka danda or Constitution?: SP MP demands removal of Sengol

BJP leader CR Kesavan called Chaudhary's comments outrageous and outlandish.

'I Can't Do With Varun What I Did With Govinda'
'I Can't Do With Varun What I Did With Govinda'

'Govinda was a legend in his own right, with a style no one can copy.'

Sri Lanka head coach Silverwood resigns after T20 WC debacle!
Sri Lanka head coach Silverwood resigns after T20 WC debacle!

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood has resigned from his position in order to spend more time with his family.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances