RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Humbled'
June 27, 2024  16:21
image
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose tweets, "After 30+ years as a journalist I am humbled to be part of India's democratic opposition fighting for the Constitution and India's parliamentary democracy. #JaiSamvidhan."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CBI makes first arrests in Bihar in NEET-UG paper leak case
CBI makes first arrests in Bihar in NEET-UG paper leak case

Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys, the officials said.

LK Advani discharged from AIIMS
LK Advani discharged from AIIMS

"Advani was admitted for old age-related issues and has been discharged," the AIIMS official said.

'Where Shall An NRI Park Returns?'
'Where Shall An NRI Park Returns?'

rediffGURU Jinal Mehta answers readers' financial planning and health insurance queries

Why AAP MPs boycotted President's address to Parliament
Why AAP MPs boycotted President's address to Parliament

"The protest is against dictatorship. This protest is to protect the Constitution and democracy. Today an elected chief minister was arrested and put behind bars. We are asking the prime minister to stop the misuse of investigative...

Priyanka-Nick's Day Out With Malti Marie
Priyanka-Nick's Day Out With Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra is shooting for her new film, The Bluff, in Australia, and keeps her fans updated.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances