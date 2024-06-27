Heavy rain in Delhi brings relief from deadly heat





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds.





As predicted by IMD for June 27, temperatures will range from a high of 38C to a low of 29C.





The IMD also predicts very light rain or thunderstorms with similar gusty winds. On June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h.





The weather on June 29 is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 36C and a low of 28C. The city will likely experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h.





On June 30, temperatures will drop further to 34C, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. For July 1 and 2, the IMD forecasts thunderstorms with moderate rain, with temperatures steady at a high of 34C and a low of 27C.





Wind speeds will continue to vary, maintaining a range of 25-35 km/h. The weather conditions are expected to cause minor traffic disruptions and increase the chance of vehicle accidents due to water accumulation on roads. Residents are advised to check for traffic congestion before leaving and avoid areas prone to waterlogging. -- ANI

On Thursday, parts of Delhi received spells of heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.