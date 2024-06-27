RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Heavy rain in Delhi brings relief from deadly heat
June 27, 2024  09:37
image
On Thursday, parts of Delhi received spells of heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. 

 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds.

 As predicted by IMD for June 27, temperatures will range from a high of 38C to a low of 29C. 

The IMD also predicts very light rain or thunderstorms with similar gusty winds. On June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h. 

The weather on June 29 is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 36C and a low of 28C. The city will likely experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. 

On June 30, temperatures will drop further to 34C, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. For July 1 and 2, the IMD forecasts thunderstorms with moderate rain, with temperatures steady at a high of 34C and a low of 27C. 

Wind speeds will continue to vary, maintaining a range of 25-35 km/h. The weather conditions are expected to cause minor traffic disruptions and increase the chance of vehicle accidents due to water accumulation on roads. Residents are advised to check for traffic congestion before leaving and avoid areas prone to waterlogging. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

South Africa not 'scared' of playing in final, says Markram
South Africa not 'scared' of playing in final, says Markram

Captain Aiden Markram urged his players to stay calm and not get 'scared' by the pressures of playing in a title clash.

'No Derating Due To Coalition Govt'
'No Derating Due To Coalition Govt'

'Barring a temporary blip where stocks fell on verdict day, we are back to all-time highs.'

Historic! South Africa finally banish semi-final jinx!
Historic! South Africa finally banish semi-final jinx!

A clinical South Africa skittled Afghanistan for 56 on their way to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 World Cup semi-final.

Increase in hate speech against minorities in India concerning: US
Increase in hate speech against minorities in India concerning: US

India has previously rejected the US state department's annual human rights report on the country, saying they continue to be based on "misinformation and flawed understanding".

'There Are Really Two Different Indias'
'There Are Really Two Different Indias'

'Over the next 20 years, we would be adding almost 10 million people to the workforce every year!' 'And we won't be able to give employment to even 2 million out of the 10 million every year.' 'Don't forget, it keeps adding every year.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances