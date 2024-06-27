Govt increased budget for NE by 4 times: President





She says, "...For the development of the northeast, my government has increased the (budget) allocation by over 4 times in the last 10 years. Government is working to make this region Strategic Gateway under Act East Policy. All kinds of connectivity are being extended to the northeast.





"My Government is working continuously to bring peace in the northeast. In last 10 years, several old issues have been resolved, several agreements have been made and phase-wise repealing of AFSPA is underway in areas with unrest after making rapid progress there..."





She says, "My Govt has provided Rs 3.20 lakh crores to the farmers of the country under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Since the beginning of the new term of my government, an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crores has been transferred to the farmers. The government has also made a record increase in the MSP for Kharif crops.





"Today's India is changing its agriculture system keeping in mind its current needs. Nowadays, the demand for organic products is increasing rapidly in the world. Indian farmers have the full capacity to meet this demand. Therefore, the government is integrating the supply chain of natural farming and related products...





"On India's initiative, the whole world has celebrated International Millet Day in the year 2023. You have seen that recently the whole world has also celebrated International Yoga Day..."

President Droupadi Murmu addresses a joint session of both Houses of Parliament.