Emergency to be part of school syllabus in MP
June 27, 2024  09:23
A chapter explaining the excesses and repression committed during the 1975-77 Emergency in the country and a spirited fight by those opposed to the drastic measure will be included in the school syllabus in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said. 

Speaking on Wednesday, Yadav also announced several additional facilities for "Loktantra Senanis" (democracy fighters) who took part in the struggle against Emergency, whose 50th anniversary was on June 25. With an aim of making the present generation aware of the struggle during the Emergency, a lesson on circumstances that prevailed in the country, repression and determination of Loktantra Senanis to oppose the drastic step taken by the then-Congress government will be included in the school curriculum, he said. 

 The CM was addressing a gathering of those who fought against the Emergency, a 21-month-long period characterised by the suspension of civil liberties, suppression of dissent, and erosion of democratic principles, at his residence in Bhopal. 

 Yadav said these Loktantra Senanis will be provided the facility of staying in government circuit and rest houses for three days on a discount of 50 per cent in tariff. They will also get relaxation in paying toll on highways. There will be no delay in payment of expenses incurred by democracy fighters on treatment through their Ayushman health card. 

The respective collector will ensure payment to them within three months, he stated. In case of serious health problems, air ambulances will be made available to them to travel to big hospitals or other metros for treatment, Yadav declared on the occasion. 

 Under the air taxi service started in the state, a 25 per cent discount will be provided in fares to anti-Emergency crusaders, he said. Arrangements will be made for the last rites of Loktantra Senanis with state honours.

 Besides, the amount given to their families at the time of funeral will be increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 8,000 now, Yadav maintained. Employment opportunities will be made available to family members of democracy fighters by providing them necessary training for setting up industries or other business ventures, he said. 

 On June 25, 1975, the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country, jailing opposition leaders, dissidents and effecting press censorship. PTI
