Emergency direct attack on Constitution: President
June 27, 2024  12:39
Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah thump their benches
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday described the imposition of Emergency in 1975 as the "biggest and darkest chapter" of direct attack on the Constitution, and said the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces. 

 Addressing a joint sitting of the Houses after the Constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, she said when the Constitution was being drafted, there were powers in the world who were hoping that India would fail. 

 Even after the Constitution came into force, there were several attacks on the Constitution, she noted. 

 "Today is 27th June. The imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975 was the biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country felt outraged. But the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces as the traditions of the republic lie at the core of India," she said. 

 There were noisy protests by some opposition members when she referred to the Emergency in her address. However, she did not name any leader. PTI
