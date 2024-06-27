RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi water minister Atishi discharged from hospital
June 27, 2024  13:54
Akhilesh Yadav had met Atishi in hospital
Delhi Minister Atishi was on Thursday morning discharged from the LNJP Hospital where she was admitted after her health deteriorated during a hunger strike against the water scarcity in the city. 

 The minister was discharged from the hospital at 10.30 am, said a hospital official. 

 The AAP leader and Delhi's water minister was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the BJP-ruled Haryana releases Delhi's due of share of water. She was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday after her blood sugar fell after the hunger strike for five days. 

 She was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit initially and later shifted to the normal ward after her condition improved. Samajwadi Party president Akilesh Yadav and CPM leader Vrinda Karat met Atishi at the hospital on Wednesday. PTI
