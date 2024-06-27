RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Combing operation launched as villager spots 'suspicious-looking' men in Pathankot
June 27, 2024  01:22
File image
File image
Security forces were put on high alert after a villager claimed to have spotted two "suspicious-looking' men in Punjab's Pathankot. 

The Punjab police, along with the Army and the BSF, carried out a massive search operation in the Bamial area of Pathankot that lasted around six hours, police said. 

However, nothing suspicious was found, Pathankot senior superintendent of police Suhail Qasim Mir told PTI on Wednesday. Security personnel will continue to remain deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, police said. 

A villager in Kot Bhattian in Pathankot had informed police on Tuesday night about having seen two "suspicious-looking' people. 

The village borders the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Earlier during the day, deputy inspector general (Border Range, Amritsar), Rakesh Kaushal had said, "We are on alert." 

Checking was also conducted at bus stands, the railway station in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts. -- PTI
TOP STORIES

3 Jaish terrorists killed in six-hour gunfight in J-K's Doda
3 Jaish terrorists killed in six-hour gunfight in J-K's Doda

A policeman was also injured in the gunfight that broke out in Bajaad village in the Gandoh area around 9:50 am.

Ashamed to see commuters travelling like cattle in Mumbai trains: HC
Ashamed to see commuters travelling like cattle in Mumbai trains: HC

The Bombay high court on Wednesday said it was ashamed to see commuters forced to travel like cattle in the local trains, the lifeline of the Mumbai region.

Belgium held, but advance; Romania, Slovakia also thru
Belgium held, but advance; Romania, Slovakia also thru

Images from the Euro 2024 Group E matches between Slovakia and Romania, Ukraine and Belgium, in Germany on Wednesday.

Rashid Khan reprimanded by ICC for misbehaviour
Rashid Khan reprimanded by ICC for misbehaviour

The incident occurred after teammate Karim Janat declined a run opportunity during the final over of Afghanistan's innings.

Speaker recognises Rahul as LOP; his first constitutional role
Speaker recognises Rahul as LOP; his first constitutional role

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised Rahul Gandhi as the leader of opposition on Wednesday, a day after the Congress communicated its decision to name him for the position to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

