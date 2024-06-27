Combing operation launched as villager spots 'suspicious-looking' men in Pathankot





The Punjab police, along with the Army and the BSF, carried out a massive search operation in the Bamial area of Pathankot that lasted around six hours, police said.





However, nothing suspicious was found, Pathankot senior superintendent of police Suhail Qasim Mir told PTI on Wednesday. Security personnel will continue to remain deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, police said.





A villager in Kot Bhattian in Pathankot had informed police on Tuesday night about having seen two "suspicious-looking' people.





The village borders the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.





Earlier during the day, deputy inspector general (Border Range, Amritsar), Rakesh Kaushal had said, "We are on alert."





Checking was also conducted at bus stands, the railway station in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts. -- PTI

