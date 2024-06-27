RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Charge sheet filed against Yediyurappa in POCSO case
June 27, 2024  18:09
The crime investigation department probing molestation charges against former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the special court dealing with POCSO cases. 

After the Sadashivanagar police in Bengaluru registered a case of molestation in March this year against the BJP stalwart, Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan had issued an order transferring it to the CID for further investigation. 

The case was registered based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February 2 this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru. 

Yediyurappa has denied the charge, and said, "People would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against me." 

The 54-year-old woman, who had levelled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital last month, due to lung cancer. 

The CID questioned Yediyurappa for about three hours on June 17 in connection with the case. 

The Karnataka high court had earlier passed orders restraining the CID from arresting Yediyurappa in the case.
