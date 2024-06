He was accompanied by Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav and Dimple Yadav, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP's (SP) Supriya Sule, RJDs Misa Bharti and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, RSP's N K Premachandran and some others.

A video grab of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi meeting Speaker Om Birla today. He voiced his displeasure over the reference to Emergency made by the chair, saying it was "clearly political" and could have been avoided.