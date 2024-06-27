RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AIADMK MLAs begin hunger strike over hooch tragedy
June 27, 2024  10:30
AiADMK's C Ponnaiyan wants the Stalin government dismissed
Led by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK MLAs and party workers commenced their hunger strike in Chennai on Thursday to seek a CBI investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. 

Clad in black shirts, the AIADMK legislators, who have been suspended from the ongoing Assembly session for disrupting proceedings, began their fast here by 9 am at the Rajarathinam stadium. 

The fast is also to condemn 'denial of permission' to raise the issue in the state Assembly, according to the main opposition party. Palaniswami had said on Wednesday that 'denying a honest debate' over the hooch tragedy, that has reportedly left over 60 dead, and evicting and suspending AIADMK MLAs was against democracy. 

 The former Chief Minister condemned what he described as 'diversionary politics' of the DMK government rather than taking action over hooch deaths. The hunger strike is likely to end by 5 pm on Thursday. PTI
