Advani admitted to AIIMS Delhi

Advani admitted to AIIMS DelhiJune 27, 2024 01:53
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi late on Wednesday night, sources said.
"He is stable and under observation," a source said.
The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister has been admitted in the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is learnt to being treated by doctors from the department of urology.
However, there was no immediate clarity on his ailment.
