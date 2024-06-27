Aamir Khan buys Rs 10-cr apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill





According to property registration documents accessed and analysed by real estate consultant SquareYards.com, Khan has executed the deed of transfer of a residential property in his name in Mumbai's Bandra suburb. The actor acquired the prestigious property for Rs 9.75 crore.





The property is ready-to-move-in and approximately 1,027 square feet (carpet area) in size.





The transfer deed, which was finalised on June 25, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.





The property is located in Bella Vista Apartments, an upscale residential building situated in the Pali Hill area.





Post-COVID pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for luxury housing properties across major cities. Celebrities, industrialists and top executives are among major buyers.

