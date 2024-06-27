Aamir Khan buys Rs 10-cr apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill

Aamir Khan buys Rs 10-cr apartment in Mumbai's Pali HillJune 27, 2024 21:11
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has bought an apartment in a upscale residential building at Pali Hill in Bandra West, Mumbai, for nearly Rs 10 crore.
According to property registration documents accessed and analysed by real estate consultant SquareYards.com, Khan has executed the deed of transfer of a residential property in his name in Mumbai's Bandra suburb. The actor acquired the prestigious property for Rs 9.75 crore.
The property is ready-to-move-in and approximately 1,027 square feet (carpet area) in size.
The transfer deed, which was finalised on June 25, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.
The property is located in Bella Vista Apartments, an upscale residential building situated in the Pali Hill area.
Post-COVID pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for luxury housing properties across major cities. Celebrities, industrialists and top executives are among major buyers.