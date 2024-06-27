25 cr Indians out of poverty in last 10 years: Prez





"India is working with the willpower that not even a single person should be left out of the government schemes. It is because of the government schemes that 25 crore Indians have come out of poverty in the last 10 years... My Government is developing affordable and indigenous assistive devices for Divyang brothers and sisters. My Government is integrating social security schemes for workers. Work is being done to increase the coverage of accident and life insurance by using Digital India and the network of post offices."





"In the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the dignity of the life of the poor and their health have been made a matter of national importance. For the first time, toilets have been built for crores of poor people in the country. These efforts make us regret that only today the country is following the orders of Mahatma Gandhi in the true sense..."





President Droupadi Murmu says, "For a capable India, modernity in our armed forces is essential. We should be the best in the face of war - to ensure this, the process of reforms should go on continuously in the armed forces. With this mindset, my government took several important steps in the last 10 years...With reforms, India is indulging in defence manufacturing of more than Rs 1 Lakh Crores. In the last 1 decade, our defence exports have increased by 18 times and touched Rs 21,000 crores."

President Droupadi Murmu addresses a joint session of both Houses of Parliament, she says, "It is possible to build a developed India only when the poor, youth, women and farmers of the country are empowered. Therefore they are being given top priority by my government. Our aim is to provide the benefits of every government scheme to them.