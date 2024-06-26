RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Your sweet smile keeps House happy: PM to Speaker
June 26, 2024  11:58
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Respected Speaker, it is the good fortune of the House that you are occupying this Chair for the second time. I congratulate you and the entire House. Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy. he previous Lok Sabha passed several path-breaking legislations under your leadership." 

"The works that didn't happen during 70 years of independence, were made possible by this House under your chairmanship. Several milestones come in the long journey of democracy. A few occasions are such when we receive the opportunity to establish milestones. I am very confident that the country will be proud of the achievements of the 17th Lok Sabha..."
