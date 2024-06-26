RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


When N Ram met Assange
June 26, 2024  10:06
As Julian Assange flies to freedom to Australia, N Ram, former editor-in-chief of The Hindu, shares this image saying, "Visiting Julian Assange during in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London."

Assange's case has drawn international attention and sparked debates over freedom of the press, government transparency, and the legal implications of publishing classified information. 

His journey from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he sought asylum for seven years, to incarceration in Belmarsh, and now to a return to Australia, has been closely followed by supporters, critics, and legal experts alike.
